Planning commission to move forward with removal of pedestals along Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, the City of Richmond Planning Commission voted to move forward with the removal of several empty pedestals that formerly held Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

That includes what’s left of the Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury memorials.

After the pedestals are taken away, some sites will be made into green spaces while others will be completely paved over to help with traffic flow.

Tuesday’s vote does not mean it’s a done deal. City council will have to approve the plans in the coming weeks before anything is removed.

