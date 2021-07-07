Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Planning commission to move forward with removal of pedestals along Monument Avenue

Stonewall Jackson Monument being removed.
Stonewall Jackson Monument being removed.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, the City of Richmond Planning Commission voted to move forward with the removal of several empty pedestals that formerly held Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

That includes what’s left of the Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury memorials.

After the pedestals are taken away, some sites will be made into green spaces while others will be completely paved over to help with traffic flow.

Tuesday’s vote does not mean it’s a done deal. City council will have to approve the plans in the coming weeks before anything is removed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico

Latest News

Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
Elsa has regained hurricane strength off the west coast of Florida.
Threat for heavy rain increasing in Virginia from Elsa on Thursday
Justin Harvey
Man gets 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges
On Thursday the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment...
Presentation to lawmakers: VEC only responding to ‘small portion’ of calls
The Chesterfield County Police Department offers a mental health resource for officers in need.
Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers