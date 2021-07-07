Man gets 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges, including rape.

Justin Harvey, of Colonial Heights, was sentenced on June 24 following a jury trial.

Here is the following sentence for each of the charges:

Statutory burglary - 20 years

Statutory burglary - 20 years

Filming a nonconsenting nude person - 1 year

Filming a nonconsenting nude person - 1 year

Malicious wounding - 20 years

Aggravated Sexual Battery - 10 years

Aggravated Sexual Battery - 15 years

Rape - 40 years

The charges stem from incidents that happened in May of 2018.

On May 5, 2018, police said he broke into an apartment on Grove Avenue and assaulted a woman.

However on May 6, 2018, the night after the Grove Avenue assault, Richmond police say Harvey broke into an apartment in the 1000 block of Park Avenue where he raped a woman inside.

Harvey has a long history of charges related to sexual assault which stem back all the way to 2012.

