Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man gets 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges

Justin Harvey
Justin Harvey
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges, including rape.

Justin Harvey, of Colonial Heights, was sentenced on June 24 following a jury trial.

Here is the following sentence for each of the charges:

  • Statutory burglary - 20 years
  • Statutory burglary - 20 years
  • Filming a nonconsenting nude person - 1 year
  • Filming a nonconsenting nude person - 1 year
  • Malicious wounding - 20 years
  • Aggravated Sexual Battery - 10 years
  • Aggravated Sexual Battery - 15 years
  • Rape - 40 years
RELATED STORIES
Suspect in VCU skirt-lifting case faces other sex-related charges; has history of crimes
Police: Suspect walks into unlocked apartment, sexually assaults resident
Police arrest suspect in unlawful filming at Kohl's

The charges stem from incidents that happened in May of 2018.

On May 5, 2018, police said he broke into an apartment on Grove Avenue and assaulted a woman.

However on May 6, 2018, the night after the Grove Avenue assault, Richmond police say Harvey broke into an apartment in the 1000 block of Park Avenue where he raped a woman inside.

Harvey has a long history of charges related to sexual assault which stem back all the way to 2012.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico

Latest News

Elsa has regained hurricane strength off the west coast of Florida.
Threat for heavy rain increasing in Virginia from Elsa on Thursday
The Chesterfield County Police Department offers a mental health resource for officers in need.
Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers
Tod’quan Jones
Police search for man wanted for questioning in deadly shooting
Anthony Harris, Jalen Elliott and CJ Reavis
Eagles football player, Richmond native hosting free football camps, community day