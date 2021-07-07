Healthcare Pros
Longest dog resident at Prince George Co. Animal Shelter gets adopted

A dog who was Prince George County Animal Shelter’s longest resident has finally found her...
A dog who was Prince George County Animal Shelter's longest resident has finally found her "fur-ever" home.(Prince George County Animal Shelter)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A dog who was Prince George County Animal Shelter’s longest resident has finally found her “fur-ever” home.

Asia came to the shelter in November, neglected and in need of love and care.

“She instantly stole our hearts with her radiant smile and huge personality. We quickly learned just how much love she had to give,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The shelter said that every morning, Asia would start the day by playing outside, usually leaving destroyed squeaky balls behind for her caregivers.

When she would come back inside, she would quickly calm down and want affection.

“She would sit quietly in her kennel as our staff would love on her and tell her how she’s the best good girl in the world,” the shelter said.

Now, after several long months in a kennel, she will have a home, a bed and a human to call her very own.

“Words cannot describe the appreciation we feel for all of our amazing adopters. Our hearts are full today,” the shelter said.

Posted by Prince George County Animal Shelter on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

