Henrico police hold press conference on recent violence

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s police chief held a press conference on Wednesday regarding the violent Fourth of July weekend in the county.

In just 48 hours, 16-year-old Jamirah Washington, 19-year-old Marquan Lane and 27-year-old Steven Whisnant, III were all killed in separate shootings. Two more people were also hurt.

Police Chief Eric English said the county has recently seen an uptick in the number of shootings. Raising even more concern, he’s seen an increase in the number of firearms in the hands of young adults and minors.

“You’re destroying families,” English said, referring to suspects in last weekend’s deadly shootings.

Three people have been arrested — two men and one unidentified minor — in connection to a deadly double shooting at the White Oak Village Shopping Center on Saturday.

English says there have been 15 homicides across the county this year, compared to only 5 homicides last year. There are plans to address this issue, mainly by analyzing certain pockets of violence in the county and addressing those concerns.

English said there are gangs operating in the county with many minors involved. He says there were youth carrying guns at White Oak Village at the time of Saturday’s shooting, but there’s nothing indicating the shooting was gang related.

“We all have a roll to play in keeping the community safe,” English said.

He urges people to call 911 about any concern in the community, whether it be fireworks or possible gunshots. On July 4 alone, there were 196 firework related calls.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.