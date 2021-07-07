Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol, in Charleston, W.Va. The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t be held liable for the law, which they didn’t request and largely won’t be responsible for enforcing.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Man found dead in Richmond alley
Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for...
RPD: Suspected Mechanicsville Turnpike shooter killed by bystander
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Justin Harvey
Man gets 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges
Michael T. Haywood, suspect in fatal shooting.
18-year-old charged in deadly Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care
LIVE: Biden discusses plan to aid families
Bear kills woman in Montana