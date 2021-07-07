Healthcare Pros
‘Innsbrook After Hours’ returns Wednesday with No BS! Brass

The Innsbrook After Hours concert series will stay in Henrico County despite chatter of it...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Today in Henrico, live music returns to Innsbrook.

“Innsbrook After Hours” kicks off its summer concert series with No BS! Brass.

The 11-piece band from Richmond will follow Empire Strikes Bass on the Innsbrook stage.

It’s from 5:30-9 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $15.

Innsbrook returns in June, unveils new events for 2021 season

Tickets are still available online at innsbrook.com.

If you can’t make it today, there will still be shows every Wednesday through the end of September.

