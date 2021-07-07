‘Innsbrook After Hours’ returns Wednesday with No BS! Brass

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Today in Henrico, live music returns to Innsbrook.

“Innsbrook After Hours” kicks off its summer concert series with No BS! Brass.

The 11-piece band from Richmond will follow Empire Strikes Bass on the Innsbrook stage.

It’s from 5:30-9 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $15.

Tickets are still available online at innsbrook.com.

If you can’t make it today, there will still be shows every Wednesday through the end of September.

