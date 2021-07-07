Healthcare Pros
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

