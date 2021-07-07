Guide to filing banking complaints

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Consumer advocates said that when formal complaints are filed, it’s easier to clearly see the issue so that institutions see it too and fix the problem before more serious action is taken.

To file a complaint there are certain steps people can take.

First, people should work with their bank’s customer support team by phone or online when an issue arises.

The financial website Nerdwallet advises keeping detailed notes of all conversations.

If you don’t get a resolution, then file a formal complaint.

File a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) online, by phone or by mail.

While gathering up documents and writing complaints, answer these five questions:

What is the complaint about?

What type of problem are you having?

What happened?

What company is the complaint about?

And who are the people involved?

Once a complaint is submitted, it may take a few months to get a reply.

Filing online allows users to track the progress of their complaints. That complaint can be found in the CFPB public database that is filled with consumer issues from across the country.

