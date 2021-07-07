Grand Carnivale at Kings Dominion returns

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will be bringing back their Grand Carnivale this summer.

The events will be on select dates from July 17 through Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. and will feature international cuisine, crafts, games, live music, entertainment and parades from various cultures.

The Spectacle of Color parade will be at 7 p.m. and includes six floats and nearly 100 performers.

Reservations are required and can be made online. Dates and times are also available online at Kings Dominion’s website here.

