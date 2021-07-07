Healthcare Pros
Grand Carnivale at Kings Dominion returns

Spectacle of Color Parade
Spectacle of Color Parade(Jordan Sternberg | Kings Dominion)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will be bringing back their Grand Carnivale this summer.

The events will be on select dates from July 17 through Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. and will feature international cuisine, crafts, games, live music, entertainment and parades from various cultures.

The Spectacle of Color parade will be at 7 p.m. and includes six floats and nearly 100 performers.

Reservations are required and can be made online. Dates and times are also available online at Kings Dominion’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

