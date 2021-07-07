‘Get a bag for the doggie’: Ashland creates music videos to encourage cleaning pet waste

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - “It Had to Be You” and “Get a Bag for the Doggie” are two new tunes from the Town of Ashland encouraging people to pick up after their pets.

Ashland received a grant from the Chesapeake Bay License Plate fund to create music videos and encourage folks to pick up pet waste.

The initiative is one of many ways localities are curbing contamination in the Chesapeake Bay. Bacteria such as E. Coli originates from pet waste, drains into rivers and streams, and empties into the bay.

The town partnered with Wulf Team Productions to create the videos and Slipped Disc to create the songs. The Town of Ashland’s public works department wrote new lyrics to royalty-free songs.

Videos can be found on the town’s website or YouTube page.

