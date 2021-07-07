Forecast: Another hot day, Elsa’s remnants tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot day today with rain from Elsa likely beginning tomorrow afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Elsa likely brings rain on Thursday with little wind expected. Rainfall amounts could reach 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts, highest east of I-95. Wind threat very low in RVA.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, climbing into the mid 80s in the morning, then dipping into the 70s in the afternoon. Elsa’s moisture arrives with rain, potentially heavy at times. Wind damage is not expected for us. (Rain Chance: 80%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Elsa’s rain ends early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

