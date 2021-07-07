Healthcare Pros
FBI: Militia-style group surveilled Capitol weeks after riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated "surveillance efforts" on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday, July 6. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn't specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The FBI says a Virginia man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol told an undercover agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated surveillance efforts on the same building more than a month after the riot.

A court filing unsealed on Tuesday doesn’t specify a possible motive for Fi Duong and an associate to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. But it says an undercover agent attended meetings of Duong’s group and that investigators intercepted communications about post-riot surveillance work.

Duong isn’t charged with plotting any violence.

Prosecutors didn’t seek his pretrial detention after he was arrested on Friday. His attorney declined comment.

