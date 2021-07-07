Healthcare Pros
Family remembers man killed in I-64 shooting

By Enzo Domingo
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of the man killed early Monday morning in a shooting on I-64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge shared memories on Wednesday morning.

“I want my baby back, I want my baby back,” Andrea Richardson said, through tears at her mother’s Richmond home, surrounded by family.

It’s the physical embodiment of a mother’s pain of outliving her own child.

Virginia State Police said Timothy Richardson, 23, was the passenger of a Kia on I-64 early Monday morning.

Richardson was on the Shockoe Valley Bridge in the left lane, when a sedan in another lane shot into the Kia, hitting him. Investigators then said the driver got off of the interstate, stopping near the Richmond Convention Center.

Richardson was taken to the hospital, where he later died leaving behind a 9-month-old daughter.

“You smile because you’re thinking of a good memory, and then you’re back to thinking ‘he’s not here anymore’,” said Shineen Richardson, the victim’s aunt.

The family described the 23-year-old as playful, adding that the Armstrong High School grad, later went to a trade school, and was into computers and math.

“He liked to design clothes and things like that,” said Jaqueeta, Timothy’s cousin.

But Richardson wasn’t the only victim over the holiday weekend, as our immediate area saw 8 other shootings, that claimed 9 other lives.

The Richardson family hopes each of the other victims’ families has the same support they have, dismissing what they call the “ridiculousness” of all the violence.

“This has got to stop. We can’t do this to one another. When we do stuff like that, we don’t realize the impact it’s going to leave on the family and the people. And now a child - she’s 9 months, she won’t remember her father,” said Bertha Richardson, the victim’s grandmother.

A prayer vigil for Richardson will be held on Sunday, July 11, at 2 p.m. in Jefferson Park in Church Hill.

No arrests have been made in this case, as State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

