Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

DMV reports thousands of no-show appointments since system started

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia DMV said it has been getting good feedback for its appointment system but continue to have a high no-show rate.

The DMV said more in-person appointments are becoming available through their system.

People can schedule those visits at the traditional DMV or at DMV Connect events like the one happening at the South County Library in Roanoke County until Thursday.

However 700,000 appointments have had people not show up since the system started last year.

“It does in fact hinder people if you don’t show up and we are still seeing a large percentage of our customers just not showing up for appointments,” Media Liaison Jessica Cowardin said.

The DMV said it does not plan to open its offices to walk-in visits at this point.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico

Latest News

Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
Elsa has regained hurricane strength off the west coast of Florida.
Threat for heavy rain increasing in Virginia from Elsa on Thursday
Justin Harvey
Man gets 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges
On Thursday the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment...
Presentation to lawmakers: VEC only responding to ‘small portion’ of calls