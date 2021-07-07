Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One woman has died and a child has been transported to the hospital after a crash in Dinwiddie County.

A press release from Virginia State Police states a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta was driving south on Route 604, or Halifax Road, when it ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.

When police arrived on scene around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, they said the driver died of her injuries.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Julieta Sorcia Sanchez of Dinwiddie, was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say Sanchez also had an 8-year-old girl in the car with a proper car seat. The child was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Man found dead in Richmond alley
Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for...
RPD: Suspected Mechanicsville Turnpike shooter killed by bystander
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Michael T. Haywood, suspect in fatal shooting.
18-year-old charged in deadly Chesterfield shooting
Henrico Police Captain Brian Wilson
Henrico Police Department mourns death of captain

Latest News

Generic house fire
Police: Baby found dead after Virginia house fire
The newest track takes the center of the storm through south central Virginia
Threat for heavy rain continues in Virginia from Elsa on Thursday
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Richmond Animal Care and Control shared this photo of Luca, a dog who was shot inside his...
Dog shot inside fenced yard, Richmond animal control searches for shooter