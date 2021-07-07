Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One woman has died and a child has been transported to the hospital after a crash in Dinwiddie County.

A press release from Virginia State Police states a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta was driving south on Route 604, or Halifax Road, when it ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.

When police arrived on scene around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, they said the driver died of her injuries.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Julieta Sorcia Sanchez of Dinwiddie, was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say Sanchez also had an 8-year-old girl in the car with a proper car seat. The child was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

