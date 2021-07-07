Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chesterfield police search for man wanted for violating conditions of release

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his...
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his release.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating the conditions of his release.

Dawit S. Seyoum, 36, was last seen at Gateway Homes, a mental health residence, around 7:30 a.m. on July 6. He is court-ordered to remain there after being found not guilty by reason of insanity for a murder in Alexandria seven years ago.

According to NBC Washington, Seyoum was charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Carolyn Cross, a D.C. Corrections official. NBC4 reports that Cross was hit with a wrench 15 times before her head was covered in a bag.

Staff at Gateway Homes realized he was missing around 9:30 a.m. on July 6. Police were then called around noon that day.

Seyoum has a warrant for violating a condition of his release out of Alexandria.

Police said he may have a three-wheeled scooter with him.

Anyone with information on where Seyoum is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department’s Fugitive Section at 804-590-7740, their local law enforcement agency, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Man found dead in Richmond alley
Justin Harvey
Man gets 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges
Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for...
RPD: Suspected Mechanicsville Turnpike shooter killed by bystander
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Michael T. Haywood, suspect in fatal shooting.
18-year-old charged in deadly Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Police are investigating.
Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico
The newest track weakens Elsa to a tropical depression by the time it reached Virginia
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa on Thursday
A dog who was Prince George County Animal Shelter’s longest resident has finally found her...
Longest dog resident at Prince George Co. Animal Shelter gets adopted
Crash
State Police: Ten killed on Virginia highways over 4th of July weekend