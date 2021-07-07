Chesterfield police search for man wanted for violating conditions of release

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating the conditions of his release.

Dawit S. Seyoum, 36, was last seen at Gateway Homes, a mental health residence, around 7:30 a.m. on July 6. He is court-ordered to remain there after being found not guilty by reason of insanity for a murder in Alexandria seven years ago.

According to NBC Washington, Seyoum was charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Carolyn Cross, a D.C. Corrections official. NBC4 reports that Cross was hit with a wrench 15 times before her head was covered in a bag.

Staff at Gateway Homes realized he was missing around 9:30 a.m. on July 6. Police were then called around noon that day.

Seyoum has a warrant for violating a condition of his release out of Alexandria.

Police said he may have a three-wheeled scooter with him.

Anyone with information on where Seyoum is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department’s Fugitive Section at 804-590-7740, their local law enforcement agency, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

