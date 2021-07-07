Charlottesville approves funds to cover, remove 3 statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is approving $1 million to relocate or cover three statues in the city.

Councilors voted unanimously on the matter early Wednesday, July 7. Last month, City Council voted to remove the statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson from their respective public parks. The third statue is that of Lewis & Clark with Sacajawea at the intersection of West Main Street and Ridge Street.

Charlottesville is legally allowed to remove these statues as of July 8.

“Our 30-day window for considering statue relocation is coming to a close very shortly, and we wanted to make sure we have funding in place to be able to address that which of course is very timely for us,” City Manager Chip Boyles said.

Community activist Don Gathers wants the statues to be gone as soon as possible.

“I don’t think there should be any huge fanfare or public notice, because in doing that it may bring some of those same ideologies back that we saw in August and July of 2017 and our community doesn’t want that,” he said. “We know what these things have represented and the type of individuals that have landed here because of them. I can only imagine that removing them may very well bring them back out, so just be very cautious and aware of the surroundings and be vigilant.”

The city says it will tell the community about the next steps with these statues as soon as possible.

