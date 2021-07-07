Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Baby girl dies following house fire in Town of Appalachia

A 30-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy were able to safely escape the home. The woman was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital where she was treated and released.
(WSAZ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPALACHIA, Va. (WDBJ) - An 8-month-old girl died following a fire in the 1300 block of Lower Exeter Road early Monday morning.

The Town of Appalachia Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire that is now being looked into by State Police.

At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

A 30-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy were able to safely escape the home. The woman was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital where she was treated and released.

The remains of the 8-month-old girl were found after the fire was extinguished, and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Center in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The origin and cause of the fire are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico

Latest News

‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
Elsa has regained hurricane strength off the west coast of Florida.
Threat for heavy rain increasing in Virginia from Elsa on Thursday
Justin Harvey
Man gets 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges
On Thursday the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment...
Presentation to lawmakers: VEC only responding to ‘small portion’ of calls