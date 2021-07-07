511 Virginia website and app offers new feature for electric car users

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new feature on the 511 Virginia website and mobile app that helps drivers locate electric vehicle charging stations is now available.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that this feature will allow users to filter charging stations based on charger types and location.

“Since 2002, VDOT has provided a robust and innovative traveler information resource for the Commonwealth through the 511 Virginia program,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “These upgrades are in keeping with current technology and the needs of the motoring public.”

For more information visit 511 Virginia’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.