14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton

Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Local authorities are looking for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen July 5.

The Vinton Police Department needs help finding Maddix Brothers, who was last seen around 11:30 Monday night at a home near the Rolland E. Cook School on Jefferson Avenue in Vinton.

Police say a clothing description is unavailable, but Maddix has braces on his top teeth and a mullet haircut.

Maddix has brown hair and eyes. He is 5-feet-11-inches and weight 150 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Vinton Police Department at 540-983-0617.

