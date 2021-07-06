Healthcare Pros
VDACS launches Virginia Beehive Distribution Program

(Photo by Rhyan Henson)
(Photo by Rhyan Henson)(KWTX)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is providing beehive equipment to some Virginians to increase the honey bee population.

“In Virginia, honeybees are essential pollinators for about one-third of the state’s fruit and vegetable crops,” said Keith Tignor, State Apiarist. “The Beehive Distribution Program will help counteract dramatic honeybee losses in the state by assisting beekeepers in establishing new hives.”

Applications for this program will be open from July 20 to Aug. 4. Candidates who are qualified will be selected at random.

According to a press release, the VDACS is providing beehive equipment and protective gear, and participants have one year to start a hive.

For more on the Beehive Distribution Program visit their website here.

