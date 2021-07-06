Healthcare Pros
Va. officials, energy companies to break ground on Northern Neck broadband expansion

(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021
WARSAW, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam, state representatives and several energy companies will gather on Thursday to break ground on a broadband expansion project in Virginia’s Northern Neck region.

The broadband project is expected to bring internet access to thousands of residents in King George, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties.

Northam is expected to join Senator Ryan McDougle, R-Mechanicsville; Senator Rich Stuart, R-Montross; Delegate Margaret Ransone, R-Kinsale, and other local officials.

Other officials in attendance include former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and representatives from All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative.

The event is slated for July 8 at 11 a.m. in Warsaw, Virginia.

