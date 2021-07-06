Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid for two days, Elsa’s Remnants Thursday

Rain could be heavy in spots Thursday afternoon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High temperatures will soar into the mid 90s today and tomorrow, and rain chances from Elsa are going up for Thursday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT: Increasingly likely Elsa brings us some rain by late this week. Right now it looks like showers with heavy rain possible for Virginia Beach.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, climbing into the mid 80s in the morning, then dipping into the 70s in the afternoon. Afternoon showers and storms bring around 1/2″ in RVA, 1-2″ possible in SE VA. Wind damage is not expected for us. (Rain Chance: 80%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

