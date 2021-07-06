On This Day: Death penalty used for final time in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 6, 2017, the death penalty was used for the final time in Virginia, a state that has executed nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. The practice was eventually abolished in 2021, making it the first state in the South to do so.

William Morva, a Midlothian-born man who later moved to Blacksburg with his family, was sentenced to death after killing a hospital security guard and police officer.

Morva’s death sentence was a controversial topic that gained national attention because of his mental state.

Learn about the events surrounding the killings and his sentencing in NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here:

