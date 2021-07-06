RPD: Suspected Mechanicsville Turnpike shooter killed by bystander

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified two men killed in a shooting along Mechanicsville Turnpike. According to police, one of the men killed was shot by a bystander.

Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for shooting reports at 3:51 p.m. on July 3.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at a convenience store, and both men died at the scene.

Detectives said the victim, Tephon Reid, 24, of Chester, was shot by the suspect, Grant Ellison, 28, of Richmond. Police said that Ellison shot Reid before a bystander at the scene shot Ellison.

Officials are not looking for any additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

