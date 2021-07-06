Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

RPD: Suspected Mechanicsville Turnpike shooter killed by bystander

Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for...
Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for shooting reports at 3:51 p.m. on July 3.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified two men killed in a shooting along Mechanicsville Turnpike. According to police, one of the men killed was shot by a bystander.

Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for shooting reports at 3:51 p.m. on July 3.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at a convenience store, and both men died at the scene.

Detectives said the victim, Tephon Reid, 24, of Chester, was shot by the suspect, Grant Ellison, 28, of Richmond. Police said that Ellison shot Reid before a bystander at the scene shot Ellison.

Officials are not looking for any additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico

Latest News

Anthony Harris, Jalen Elliott and CJ Reavis
Eagles football player, Richmond native hosting free football camps, community day
Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers
Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers
‘More people are together now:’ Doctors see increase in common cold, other viruses
‘More people are together now:’ Doctors see increase in common cold, other viruses
Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority could evict some families starting in August
Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority could evict some families starting in August
Dyshahn Robinson, helps others by teaching them skills and helping other in need.
Man helps community by teaching traits, helping those need