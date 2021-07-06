RPD identifies man killed in Sunday shooting
Jul. 6, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a man killed in a shooting that happened on Sunday.
Officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found Laron Harrison, 32, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
