Richmond organization to host all-abilities festival

Children play at PARK365, a playground for all abilities and age groups.
Children play at PARK365, a playground for all abilities and age groups.(James Haskins | SOAR365)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An organization devoted to creating opportunities for people with disabilities is hosting a festival to highlight local services and therapy options.

Summerfest will feature a Boka Tako Food Truck with beer and wine for sale. Waters, treats and activities will be available for children.

There will also be a raffle to win a party for 20 people at PARK365, an inclusive and handicap-accessible playground for all ages. The prize includes cake, balloons, tablecloths, utensils and decorations.

The event is free on Thursday, July 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Register at this link.

