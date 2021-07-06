Richmond organization to host all-abilities festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An organization devoted to creating opportunities for people with disabilities is hosting a festival to highlight local services and therapy options.

Summerfest will feature a Boka Tako Food Truck with beer and wine for sale. Waters, treats and activities will be available for children.

There will also be a raffle to win a party for 20 people at PARK365, an inclusive and handicap-accessible playground for all ages. The prize includes cake, balloons, tablecloths, utensils and decorations.

The event is free on Thursday, July 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Register at this link.

