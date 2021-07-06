Richmond and Henrico vaccination clinics, July 7-11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Departments are continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations clinics this week.

On Wednesday, July 7, the following locations will have COVID-19 vaccines available.

Lafayette Gardens Apartment from 10-11 p.m. will be offering Pfizer.

Whitcomb Resource Center from 2-3 p.m. will be offering Moderna.

George Wythe High School from 3-6 p.m. will be offering Pizer and Johnson & Johnson.

On Friday, July 9, the following locations are available.

Henrico West Clinic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. will be offering Pfizer.

Care Advantage Inc, West End Office from 1-3 p.m. will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Care Advantage Inc, Southside Office from 1-3 p.m. will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

On Saturday, July 10, Oakmeade Apartments from 1-3 p.m. will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

On Sunday, July 11, Brown’s Island Fitz and the Tantrums Outdoor Concert from 5:30-7:30 p.m. will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The full schedule of vaccinations clinics in July is linked here.

For information on children’s vaccinations visit Richmond City Health’s website here.

