Richmond animal control saves shot dog, requests donations for injured animals

Richmond Animal Care and Control asking for donations to help cover vet expensives for injured...
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is asking for donations to help cover the cost of injured animals’ vet expenses.

In a Facebook post, the RACC reported on an uptick in animals injured in the last day.

The organization worked with two dogs that were shot, one of which was saved.

Workers also helped a blind cat with high blood pressure, several kittens and a cat with uterus issues.

Donations can be made to the RACC through this link.

