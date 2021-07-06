Healthcare Pros
Prosecutors seek 35-year sentence for gang member in killing

(unsplash.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland are seeking a 35-year prison sentence for a gang member who pleaded guilty to participating in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times before his body was set on fire.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores on July 19.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez was an MS-13 gang member and took part in the March 2019 killing over the mistaken belief that the boy, a fellow member, was working with police.

Rodriguez is one of four defendants charged in the killing and was the first to plead guilty.

