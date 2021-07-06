Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say it appears a three-year-old boy who died of a gunshot wound early Tuesday had accidentally shot himself.

State police are leading the investigation into the death.

The Town of Halifax Police responded to a home in the 5100 block of Halifax Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 3-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, where he died from his injury.

The child’s remains were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy.

State police said a handgun was found at the scene. Three adults and a second juvenile were at the home at the time; they were not hurt.

No charges have been placed.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico

Latest News

Anthony Harris, Jalen Elliott and CJ Reavis
Eagles football player, Richmond native hosting free football camps, community day
Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers
Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers
‘More people are together now:’ Doctors see increase in common cold, other viruses
‘More people are together now:’ Doctors see increase in common cold, other viruses
Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority could evict some families starting in August
Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority could evict some families starting in August
As mask mandates are lifted and people get back to in-person gatherings, health experts are...
‘More people are together now:’ Doctors see increase in common cold, other viruses