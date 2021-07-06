Healthcare Pros
Police searching for man wanted in Chesterfield burglary

James C. Mitchell, missing man and wanted suspect
James C. Mitchell, missing man and wanted suspect(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing man who is also a suspect in a crime.

James C. Mitchell, 40, was reported missing on July 1 and last was seen and spoken to by relatives on June 13.

Mitchell is wanted by polices as a suspect for a burglary that occurred at 11300 block of Regalia Drive on June 9.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app

