Police searching for man wanted in Chesterfield burglary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing man who is also a suspect in a crime.

James C. Mitchell, 40, was reported missing on July 1 and last was seen and spoken to by relatives on June 13.

Mitchell is wanted by polices as a suspect for a burglary that occurred at 11300 block of Regalia Drive on June 9.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app

