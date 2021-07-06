Police search for man wanted for questioning in deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in June.

Officers are searching for Tod’quan Jones, 20, of Richmond, and has a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said he is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting death of Keyron Haskins, 27, which happened on June 15 along Bethel Street.

RPD said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call 911.

Anyone with additional information on the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.