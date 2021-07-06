Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police search for man wanted for questioning in deadly shooting

Tod’quan Jones
Tod’quan Jones(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in June.

Officers are searching for Tod’quan Jones, 20, of Richmond, and has a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said he is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting death of Keyron Haskins, 27, which happened on June 15 along Bethel Street.

RPD said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call 911.

Anyone with additional information on the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico

Latest News

The Chesterfield County Police Department offers a mental health resource for officers in need.
Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers
Anthony Harris, Jalen Elliott and CJ Reavis
Eagles football player, Richmond native hosting free football camps, community day
Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers
Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers
‘More people are together now:’ Doctors see increase in common cold, other viruses
‘More people are together now:’ Doctors see increase in common cold, other viruses