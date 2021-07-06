‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County family is asking for prayers from the community as their 2-month-old baby boy fights for his life in a North Carolina hospital.

Wesley and Nina Roop were traveling back to Taylorsville on June 25 from an appointment at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem when they were involved in a serious car wreck.

“I look up at my mirror to ask Wesley because he was in the back seat with Tucker because he was kind of fussy, before I could get my head up, I remember getting slammed into,” Nina Roop said.

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies behind family (Family photo)

According to an accident report, they were traveling westbound on Interstate 40 in Davie County when they were hit from behind.

The driver of the other car failed to reduce his speed, which at the time of impact was estimated at 55 miles per hour compared to the Roops’ 8 mph.

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies behind family (WBTV)

The Roops say they were in a construction zone.

Wesley Roop suffered a fracture to his spine, broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Nina was released from the hospital without serious injury.

But their baby boy, Tucker, is still fighting for his life.

“On June 25th, they did not expect Tucker to make it through the night, they were preparing me to say goodbye,” Nina Roop said.

With injuries including head trauma, a broken femur and collarbone, the parents are right by his side at the hospital in Winston-Salem.

“They told us Tucker is going to have significant brain damage, they’re not sure if he is going to eat on his own or breathe on his own, or if he’ll ever walk or talk or anything. But, we told them we’ll be there every step of the way, regardless, he’ll always be our baby,” they said.

Their two daughters have been staying with family members with their home now consisting of multiple motels.

“Tucker’s life is turned upside down, and our girls, our daughters, their lives are turned upside down,” Nina Roop said.

Since the accident, the community has shown their support --- from Tucker Strong t-shirts to a GoFundMe page that has raised, as of Monday night, over $2,000.

The parents say even the state troopers who responded to the accident have visited Tucker or called for an update.

“In a blink of an eye, our healthy, beautiful so happy baby boy that we tried 4 1/2 years for and was blessed with is now fighting.”

The driver was issued a traffic violation for failure to reduce speed.

As the recovery continues, the Roops are asking for those who are believers to pray for their baby boy.

“Please pray for Tucker, keep those prayers coming. He’s already a miracle and come so far, he’s going to be okay.”

