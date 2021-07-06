Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Newly obtained Capitol riot bodycam shows badge, radio taken from officer

By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Justice released footage Tuesday used in a case against a New York man who faces crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

According to the court documents, the DOJ says Thomas Sibick “participated in one of the worst assaults on the Capitol’s police defenders” by attacking DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. He faces five charges, including assault of an officer.

Footage from Fanone’s body camera shows Sibick ripping off Fanone’s badge and radio while other rioters are beating, tasing and robbing the officer. The video pauses at moments to identify the man officials said is Sibick as the items are stripped off Fanone.

Sibick took the officer’s items back to his home in New York and buried the badge.

Court documents also say that he lied to the FBI about his actions Jan. 6.

Fanone later collapsed unconscious and was hospitalized for his injuries. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and heart attack as a result.

The video is among those being used in court cases that have been released after media organizations, including parent company Gray Television, took legal action to obtain them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico

Latest News

Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, could become hurricane
James C. Mitchell, missing man and wanted suspect
Police searching for man wanted in Chesterfield burglary
Tropical Storm Elsa threatens search efforts in Surfside, Florida.
Elsa could complicate Florida condo search
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking