Man helps community by teaching traits, helping those need

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the Towers on Franklin, July is a busy time of year with people moving out and new tenants moving in. As the main contractor, it’s Dyshahn Robinson’s job to make sure all of the apartments are ready.

What’s broken, gets fixed in Robinson’s line of work, in more ways than one.

Robinson has his own company, Royal Flush Plumbing and Services. His true joy is taking his knowledge of the trade and sharing it with young men in need of a second chance when others might look the other way.

“I try to teach them, I employ them, try to help them with their families, help them get to the right path, and try to push them on to move further in life,” Robinson said.

“I was given a second chance, I’m one of those same individuals. I went down the wrong path at some point in life, and I reeled myself back in through a lot of different lessons,” Robinson said.

Susan Colbert has had a front-row seat to Robinson’s giving spirit.

“He’s hired individuals who have lost their jobs, have nowhere to go. He provided housing for some of them, taught them skills to take with them, post this job,” Colbert said.

Robinson extended that kindness to Colbert’s 83-year-old mother who is living with Parkinson’s.

“She needed a shower where she could step into, and he came and demolished the entire bathroom, tub out, everything, and didn’t charge us anything for it,” said Colbert. “And between he and his father-in-law, they put in an entire shower for my mother. And he trained another gentleman to do it while he was doing it.”

Colbert decided to return the favor with $300 in cash and a gift card to Mexico Restaurant.

Dyshahn was overwhelmed with gratitude upon receiving the gift.

“It’s just part of me. My parents always raised me to give back,” said Robinson. “When God gives you a talent, there’s no price on that, you’re supposed to give back.”

