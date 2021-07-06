Man found dead in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police found a man dead in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police responded to a report of a person down at the 1100 block of North 34th Street around 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crimes Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

