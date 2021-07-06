Healthcare Pros
For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(AP) - It’s not free, but Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it’s debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide).

Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

It takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods.

“Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.

The film kicks off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

