Henrico Police Department mourns death of captain

Henrico Police Captain Brian Wilson
Henrico Police Captain Brian Wilson(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department announced on Tuesday the death of Captain Brian Wilson.

A social media post states Wilson battled illness over the last year.

“Brian was a true friend to all he met,” the post stated. “Rest easy brother, we have the watch.”

We as a Division are saddened to learn of the passing of our brother, Captain Brian Wilson. Brian fought like a lion...

Posted by Henrico County Police on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

