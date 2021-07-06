Henrico Police Department mourns death of captain

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department announced on Tuesday the death of Captain Brian Wilson.

A social media post states Wilson battled illness over the last year.

“Brian was a true friend to all he met,” the post stated. “Rest easy brother, we have the watch.”

We as a Division are saddened to learn of the passing of our brother, Captain Brian Wilson. Brian fought like a lion... Posted by Henrico County Police on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

