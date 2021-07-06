Free children’s business fair coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Children who create and sell their own products and services are invited to showcase their work at the Richmond Children’s Business Fair.

The city’s “largest event for youthpreneurs” is coming to the Thalhimer Pavilion at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St.

The event is open for children between the age of 5 and 17 on Saturday, July 17 from 1-4 p.m.

It is free and open to the public, and 2020 tickets will be honored.

