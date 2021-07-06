Healthcare Pros
Free children’s business fair coming to Richmond

A woman looks at a young boy's inventory at the children's business fair.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Children who create and sell their own products and services are invited to showcase their work at the Richmond Children’s Business Fair.

The city’s “largest event for youthpreneurs” is coming to the Thalhimer Pavilion at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St.

The event is open for children between the age of 5 and 17 on Saturday, July 17 from 1-4 p.m.

It is free and open to the public, and 2020 tickets will be honored.

