Fort Lee replacing commanding general

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - Brig. Gen. Mark T. Simerly will be replacing Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg as the new commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) at Fort Lee.

The CASCOM Change of Command ceremony will be on July 9 at Seay Field, Fort Lee.

Fogg has been reassigned to Restone Arsenal in Alabama where he will be the deputy chief of staff for logistics and operations at U.S. Army Material Command.

A University of Richmond graduate, Simerly has served at Fort Lee before and most recently served as the director of logistics for U.S. Forces Korea.

Simerly will be promoted to major general before the ceremony.

