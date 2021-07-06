Fireworks confiscated in Richmond July 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of fireworks were confiscated by the City of Richmond Fire Marshal’s Office on the Fourth of July.

The Fire Marshal’s Office sent four teams out to monitor the city of Richmond from 8 p.m. to midnight for illegal use and possession of fireworks.

Overall, only 4 summonses were issued this weekend for the illegal use of fireworks which is a class 1 misdemeanor.

According to officials, $4,000 of confiscated fireworks will be destroyed by the Richmond Police Department’s Bomb Squad.

“Many of the citizens we encountered on July 4 complied with the City of Richmond fireworks ordinance and understood our actions, especially after we educated them about the safety risks,” said Fire Marshal Earl Dyer. “I believe we successfully prevented injuries, which was one of our main reasons for being out there.”

No injuries associate with the use of fireworks have been reported in Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.