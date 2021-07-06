Chesterfield police discuss mental health resource for officers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As officers in Chesterfield County respond to trauma calls around the area, the police department is offering them a resource to process critical incidents.

The department offers a peer support team to provide an additional mental health option for police.

Jeff Easton, the coordinator of the program for the Chesterfield County Police Department, says this team includes a clinical psychologist and 65 people representing different areas of their department.

“We have dispatchers, we have civilian employees and we also have some civilian spouses on our team,” he said.

Easton says he would receive calls in the field if their services are needed.

“All we’re doing is talking to the officers, trying to normalize the situation, and bring them back to where they were pre-incident,” he said.

Easton says this team responds to all types of trauma calls.

“The most common are officer-involved shootings,” Easton said. “It can be baby deaths. It could be a bad car accident. Anything that can affect the psyche of an officer.”

Easton says this program makes mental health a priority for first responders answering the call of service.

“We try and look after the mental well-being of our officers recognizing that mental trauma is a real thing in police work and that it certainly has a role in how officers think and do the job,” Easton said.

Easton says this program has been in the department for decades, but it started picking up steam several years ago as a way to normalize mental health for law enforcement.

“Years ago, you didn’t do this type of thing that if you had a problem in police work, you didn’t tell anyone or you would be considered weak. It would be a sign of weakness,” Easton said. “That’s no longer the case.”

