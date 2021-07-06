Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield launches web portal for citizen’s concerns

Chesterfield County Public Portal for Concerns and Assistance.
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has created a Public Portal for Concerns and Assistance for people to voice their concerns and give feedback.

According to Chesterfield County’s press release, the webpage is meant to be a convenient one-stop resource for the community to make it easier to communicate on issues and request public records.

Citizens can upload information and pictures that will directly be forwarded to the proper county department or law enforcement division, and all information will be kept confidential according to the county’s policy.

Chesterfield County reminds people to always call 911 to report a crime or an emergency.

