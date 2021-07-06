Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County Farmer’s Market accepting Youth Vendor Day applications

Chesterfield County Farmers market is now accepting applications for Youth Vendor Day.
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Farmer’s Market is now accepting applications for Youth Vendor Day where rising fifth graders to 18-year-olds can show and sell items they created.

Youth Vendor Day will be on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Farmer’s Market complex, 6701 Mimms Loop.

Food items are not permitted to be sold, and youth must be accompanied by an adult during the event.

Applications are due July 28, and people can apply to the form linked here.

