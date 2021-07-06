Healthcare Pros
Cemetery vandalism: Lynchburg Police looking for whomever is responsible

Old City Cemetery Vandalism-Lynchburg
Old City Cemetery Vandalism-Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for whomever is responsible for theft and vandalism at the OId City Cemetery.

Police got the report June 29 that three gravestones were broken, one gravestone was stolen, one gravestone was damaged with spray paint and one podium was etched with scratches and writing.

Caption

Police say damage is estimated to be in excess of $3500, and they believe the vandalism took place between June 12 and June 29, 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

