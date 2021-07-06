Boosted by expansion, Medicaid enrollment soared to more than half a million Virginians during the pandemic

For years, Debbie Oswalt collected stories of Virginians who died before they could access the right medical care.

As executive director of the Virginia Health Care Foundation, which funds the state’s network of free clinics and community health centers, she knew firsthand how limited access could be for patients without insurance. One of her worst memories was supposed to be a success for the foundation. A young mother with rectal bleeding had come Oswalt’s way after being denied screening by at least two hospitals.

The woman was finally referred to a community health center in Caroline County and screened positive for rectal cancer. A nurse practitioner arranged for surgery at a local hospital, and Oswalt planned to include the story in the foundation’s year-end report. But the woman died before she went in for treatment, leaving behind two young sons.

“It took months just for her to be referred somewhere,” Oswalt said. “That wouldn’t happen now.” The woman was one of roughly 400,000 uninsured Virginians eligible for health care through Medicaid expansion.

Just over three years after Virginia’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to widen the safety net program — breaking years of resistance — both legislators and advocates say the COVID-19 pandemic should eliminate any lingering doubt about the need. In March of 2020, just six days before Virginia recorded its first case of the virus, enrollment numbers stood at 394,372. In less than a year, they skyrocketed by nearly 40 percent, with more than 550,000 Virginians enrolled by the end of May.

KEEP READING ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>>>>

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.