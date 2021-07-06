Billy Idol to perform in Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series at Elmwood Park has added another name to its 2021 lineup: Billy Idol.

The singer became one of the most recognizable faces in pop music with his lip-curling sneer and his early contributions to the punk rock style.

One of MTV’s first megastars, Idol has sold 40 million albums worldwide, a number of which went platinum.

Idol has nine top forty singles in the United States, including his well-known “Dancing With Myself,” “White Wedding” and “Rebel Yell.”

The singer will be performing at Elmwood Park Friday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 and are $45 in advance and $50 the day of the show. VIP packages, which include a table for eight guests, as well as food and beverage vouchers, run for $608.

Tickets are available online here, by calling 1-877-482-8496 or by visiting the Berglund Center Box Office.

