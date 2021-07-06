Healthcare Pros
Billy Idol to perform in Elmwood Park

Billy Idol performs at Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, August 8,...
Billy Idol performs at Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, August 8, 2015, in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series at Elmwood Park has added another name to its 2021 lineup: Billy Idol.

The singer became one of the most recognizable faces in pop music with his lip-curling sneer and his early contributions to the punk rock style.

One of MTV’s first megastars, Idol has sold 40 million albums worldwide, a number of which went platinum.

Idol has nine top forty singles in the United States, including his well-known “Dancing With Myself,” “White Wedding” and “Rebel Yell.”

The singer will be performing at Elmwood Park Friday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 and are $45 in advance and $50 the day of the show. VIP packages, which include a table for eight guests, as well as food and beverage vouchers, run for $608.

Tickets are available online here, by calling 1-877-482-8496 or by visiting the Berglund Center Box Office.

