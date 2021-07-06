Healthcare Pros
BBB warns of phony festival tickets, fake events

(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia is warning consumers of phony festival tickets and in some cases, fake events.

The BBB scam tracker received numerous reports of people purchasing fake tickets for real events or tickets to events that never materialized.

“Reviews across multiple platforms make it clear that these events are at best extremely misleading or at worst canceled,” said one person who bought tickets to a fake bar crawl. “No refunds are given, even when their inconsistent and mostly-unreachable customer service email address responds to confirm a refund will be provided.”

Another consumer bought tickets for an event that was postponed numerous times with no refunds offered. The company also has a decent following on Facebook and Instagram.

“They delete any comments on their social media that point out how this feels like a scam, how long people have had the tickets, or how this event never seems to happen,” the ticket-buyer said.

BBB shared these tips for stopping a fake festival:

  • Search online for the name of the festival and make sure the name advertised matches the website.
  • Be sure the festival website has a real phone number and email address.
  • There is no way a festival can offer tickets at extremely low prices without losing money. If prices are much lower than elsewhere, it’s likely a scam.

To combat these scams, consumers can pay with a credit card, look for secure sites and avoid tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and other free online listings whenever possible.

