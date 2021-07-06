18-year-old charged in deadly Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is charged with murder in a deadly shooting that happened in Chesterfield County.

Michael T. Haywood, 18, was arrested on July 5 in connection with a deadly shooting that happened July 3 at the 5500 block of Handel Court. He’s now charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to police, Haywood knew the victim, Darius Royster, 22.

Haywood is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-784-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

